Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Napanee fire fighters save curious dog with head stuck in a pipe

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf & Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Napanee fire fighters had a rescue call close to home when a dog got its head stuck in an exhaust pipe at the Napanee fire station. View image in full screen
Napanee fire fighters had a rescue call close to home when a dog got its head stuck in an exhaust pipe at the Napanee fire station. Submitted/@NapaneeFire/X
A curious pup in Napanee might think twice about where it sticks its nose after it took a call to fire fighters to remove a pipe from the animal.

Crews with Greater Napanee Fire Services were called in Wednesday after the dog got its head stuck in a garage door’s exhaust port.

Dean Martin, a fire prevention officer with the department, was sitting in his office when a man came in with the dog.

“With him he had this puppy, and around its neck was this collar, which I thought was kind of odd,” Martin said later in the week.

“But he told me the story about how the dog got in the predicament that it was and wanted our assistance to help get the collar off the dog.

“It turned out the dog, through its curiosity, had stuck its head through a port in the door, used in garages for getting the exhaust out.”

The owner had been able to get the pipe out of the door, but removing the dog from port was something he decided to leave to professionals.

Martin said firefighters used bolt cutters to carefully cut the airflow devise and safely remove it from the puppy’s neck.

“It was actually quite easy,” he said.

Martin laughed when asked if there’s any “teachable lessons” from the experience.

“I guess we just need to be cognizant of where our pets are going and what they could possibly get into,” he said.

 

