Napanee fire fighters save curious dog with head stuck in a pipe

A curious pup in Napanee might think twice about where it sticks its nose after it took a call to fire fighters to remove a pipe from the animal.

Crews with Greater Napanee Fire Services were called in Wednesday after the dog got its head stuck in a garage door’s exhaust port.

Dean Martin, a fire prevention officer with the department, was sitting in his office when a man came in with the dog.

“With him he had this puppy, and around its neck was this collar, which I thought was kind of odd,” Martin said later in the week.

“But he told me the story about how the dog got in the predicament that it was and wanted our assistance to help get the collar off the dog.

“It turned out the dog, through its curiosity, had stuck its head through a port in the door, used in garages for getting the exhaust out.”

Our fire station had a visitor today who, through some curiosity, got his head stuck in an exhaust port in a garage door. The owner was able to get the exhaust port out of the door and bring the poor pup to us! pic.twitter.com/TZooGh84iJ — Greater Napanee Fire Services (@NapaneeFire) February 14, 2024

The owner had been able to get the pipe out of the door, but removing the dog from port was something he decided to leave to professionals.

Martin said firefighters used bolt cutters to carefully cut the airflow devise and safely remove it from the puppy’s neck.

“It was actually quite easy,” he said.

Martin laughed when asked if there’s any “teachable lessons” from the experience.

“I guess we just need to be cognizant of where our pets are going and what they could possibly get into,” he said.