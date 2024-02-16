Menu

Watch as massive moose chases skiers down Wyoming slope

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Moose ‘chases’ skiers down slopes in Wyoming'
Moose ‘chases’ skiers down slopes in Wyoming
Dramatic footage caught by various skiers showed a moose running down the slopes in Wyoming, where people tried to avoid colliding with the animal.
Holy cow!

A wild moose took to a Wyoming ski hill earlier this week, giving chase to skiers and snowboarders as it galloped down a groomed run at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, coming a little too close for comfort at times.

The young bull moose was caught on camera as skier Kenny Rynearson and his companions tried to stay ahead of the massive, barrelling animal.

Rynearson can be heard hooting and hollering behind the camera — sounding both panicked and amused — as the moose kicks up snow and appears to chase several people.

A moose ran down a ski slope at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with a host of skiers and snowboarders. View image in full screen
A moose ran down a ski slope at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with a host of skiers and snowboarders. Kenny Rynearson via Storyful

“Heads up! Moose!” he yells at people he passes by as the animal gives quick pursuit.

Rynearson’s friend, snowboarder Bill Fohey, said he was caught off-guard by the surprise encounter with wildlife.

“I caught a little bit of air and the moose was within 10 feet of me,” Fohey told Good Morning America in a clip posted on X Tuesday. “I was moving pretty fast.”

Eventually, the moose veered off the slope and back into the trees and the humans skied away, unharmed.

