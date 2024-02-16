Woman charged with impaired driving after crash involving snowplow in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman has been charged with impaired driving after a head-on crash involving a snowplow in Vaughan, Ont.

Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday near Vellore Woods Boulevard and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

Investigators said the vehicle was driving the wrong way on the road when it crashed into a snowplow.

A 27-year-old woman from Oshawa was arrested and charged with having a blood alcohol content of over 80 milligrams, police said.

“Breath samples submitted by the driver were found to be over the legal limit,” police said. “The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and licence was suspended for 90 days.”

Police also say officers found an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.