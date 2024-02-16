Alcohol suspected in serious N.S. car crash involving three children: police

Four people, including three children, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County on Thursday.
In a release on Friday morning, police said investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision, based on information and evidence collected at the scene of the crash.
“RCMP officers learned that a white 2018 Hyundai Elantra with multiple occupants left the roadway and ended up in the ditch,” police said in a statement, adding that first responders arrived about 7:36 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the community of Litchfield.
“A passenger, an 11-year-old child, was airlifted to Halifax by Life Flight with serious injuries.”
Police added that two other passengers, a four-year-old and a nine-year-old, sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The driver, a 37-year-old Litchfield man, was also seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments