Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 16

Model trains at Prairieland Park, Free Fishing Weekend across Saskatchewan and the province’s real estate market.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

All-Aboard Model Train show to kick off at Prairieland Park

The All-Aboard Model Train show will take place at a new venue in Prairieland Park this weekend.

Craig Mykytyzyn said there are replicas of places around Saskatchewan, with some displays taking thousands of hours to make.

Mykytyzyn said the family-friendly train show in Saskatoon is bigger this year and organizers expect it to grow.

Free Fishing Weekend to reel in families

Jason Matity with GetFishing.ca said Free Fishing Weekend starts this weekend, allowing families to fish without a licence.

He said there are still a number of rules to adhere to and people can read up on the regulations on the province’s website.

Matity shared some prime fishing locations in the area and some of the equipment you may need.

Housing sales stay high in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Realtors Association CEO Chris Guerette said the province is continuing to see above-average home sales.

She said because of the low inventory and high demand, it takes a lot longer to shop for something you’re looking for.

Guerette said the group has seen numbers similar to 2007, when people were buying homes without looking at them.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 16

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 16.

