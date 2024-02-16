Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 16

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 16'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 16
Sunny long weekend — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Friday, Feb. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Model trains at Prairieland Park, Free Fishing Weekend across Saskatchewan and the province’s real estate market.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

All-Aboard Model Train show to kick off at Prairieland Park

The All-Aboard Model Train show will take place at a new venue in Prairieland Park this weekend.

Craig Mykytyzyn said there are replicas of places around Saskatchewan, with some displays taking thousands of hours to make.

Mykytyzyn said the family-friendly train show in Saskatoon is bigger this year and organizers expect it to grow.

Click to play video: 'All-Aboard Model Train show to kick off at Prairieland Park'
All-Aboard Model Train show to kick off at Prairieland Park

Free Fishing Weekend to reel in families

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Jason Matity with GetFishing.ca said Free Fishing Weekend starts this weekend, allowing families to fish without a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

He said there are still a number of rules to adhere to and people can read up on the regulations on the province’s website.

Matity shared some prime fishing locations in the area and some of the equipment you may need.

Click to play video: 'Free Fishing Weekend to reel in families'
Free Fishing Weekend to reel in families

Housing sales stay high in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Realtors Association CEO Chris Guerette said the province is continuing to see above-average home sales.

Trending Now

She said because of the low inventory and high demand, it takes a lot longer to shop for something you’re looking for.

Guerette said the group has seen numbers similar to 2007, when people were buying homes without looking at them.

Click to play video: 'Housing sales continue to stay high in Saskatchewan'
Housing sales continue to stay high in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 16

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 16'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 16
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices