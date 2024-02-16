City of Guelph council defers public space use bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city council got its first look at a draft bylaw aimed at regulating the use of public space.

A special meeting was held on Wednesday to hear from more than two dozen delegations from the public, many of whom were opposed to the proposed bylaw.

Among the requests directed to staff was establishing a plan to engage with the community, including those who’ve lived in encampments and in the downtown for shelter.

In January, a bylaw was drafted to address the safety concerns on encampments and related activities on city-owned property or lands used by the city.

There will be a public consultation on the bylaw.

In addition, staff will look at the outcomes of the Health and Housing Symposium in Wellington County.

Discussion on the bylaw will be tabled at a future council meeting.