Canada

City of Guelph council defers public space use bylaw

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 16, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
More than 24 public delegations were heard at a special Guelph city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a draft bylaw on the use of public space. View image in full screen
More than 24 public delegations were heard at a special Guelph city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a draft bylaw on the use of public space. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph city council got its first look at a draft bylaw aimed at regulating the use of public space.

A special meeting was held on Wednesday to hear from more than two dozen delegations from the public, many of whom were opposed to the proposed bylaw.

Among the requests directed to staff was establishing a plan to engage with the community, including those who’ve lived in encampments and in the downtown for shelter.

In January, a bylaw was drafted to address the safety concerns on encampments and related activities on city-owned property or lands used by the city.

There will be a public consultation on the bylaw.

In addition, staff will look at the outcomes of the Health and Housing Symposium in Wellington County.

Discussion on the bylaw will be tabled at a future council meeting.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

