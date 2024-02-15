Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. chief electoral officer to testify on spending from Higgs snap election threats

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier finally rules out a fall election call after weeks of speculation'
N.B. premier finally rules out a fall election call after weeks of speculation
New Brunswickers will not be heading to the polls anytime soon. Premier Blaine Higgs has finally put an end to the months of speculation and has ruled out a fall election. Silas Brown has more. – Nov 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s chief electoral officer is to appear before a legislature committee today to discuss the millions of dollars in extra spending incurred by her office because of the premier’s threats to call an early election.

Kim Poffenroth has said her office spent more than $3.2 million in total pre-election expenditures last year, including nearly $2 million that cannot be recovered.

In a letter she wrote to the committee dated Jan. 19, Poffenroth says Elections New Brunswick far exceeded the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year because the agency had to prepare for the prospect of a snap election.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

New Brunswick was rife with election speculation last summer, following months of internal turmoil in the Progressive Conservative government led by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Poffenroth’s letter says that of the $3.2 million spent last year preparing for possible early polls, nearly $2 million are sunk costs and will likely be incurred again in the lead-up to the general election, which has to take place by October.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs eventually decided not to call a snap election, as dissenting members of his party fell into line.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Two New Brunswick cabinet ministers not running in next election'
Two New Brunswick cabinet ministers not running in next election

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices