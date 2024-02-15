Family Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Family Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holidays in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday schedule. GRT customer service locations at 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge, 105 King St. E. in Kitchener and 250 Strasburg Road in Kitchener will be closed.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative building for container pickup will be closed.

Warming centres at 150 Main Street in Cambridge and 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child-care offices will be closed.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed.

Wine Rack stores in the Cambridge Zehrs at Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street will open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. while the one on King Street in Waterloo will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and the location at the Sobeys on Parkside Drive in Waterloo will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. All locations in Kitchener will remain closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Family Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

McDougall Cottage will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ted Wake Centre will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The swimming pools will open at the W.G. Johnson Centre (10 a.m. until 2 p.m.) and the John Dolson Centre (noon until 4 p.m.).

All arenas are closed except Hespeler Memorial Arena, which will open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a Family Day skate.

All Idea Exchanges, city hall and most administrative offices will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Family Day

The Kitchener Market will open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for special programming, including Kids in the Kitchen, board games, trivia and more.

THEMUSEUM will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Homer Watson House & Gallery will be closed..

Joseph Schneider Haus is open from noon to 4 p.m.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. for special activities.

All Kitchener public libraries will be closed.

Breithaupt Community Centre pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Forest Heights pool will be open from 1 pm. Until to 5 p.m. and Lyle Hallman pool will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for free public swims. Cameron Heights pool will be closed.

The following community centres will be open on Family Day:

Bridgeport from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Family Day event (tickets required),

Centreville-Chicopee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chandler Mowat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Country Hills from noon to 6 p.m.

Doon Pioneer Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for gym bookings

Downtown from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for gym and community room bookings

Forest Heights from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Huron from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kingsdale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a free community event from 1 to 3 p.m. (no registration required)

Mill Courtland from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stanley Park from 9 a.m. to noon

Victoria Hills from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rockway and Williamsburg community centres will be closed.

All arenas in the city will open for scheduled rentals while there will also be free skates at the Activa Sportsplex Tom Graham Arena from 8 a.m. until 9:50 a.m., the Aud Kiwanis Arena from 8:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., Sportsword Arena Spectator Arena from 9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., the Lions Arena from 2 p.m. until 4:50 p.m., the Activa Sportspex Doherty Arena from 3:30 p.m. until 4:50 p.m. and the Cardillo arena at the Aud from 8:30 p.m. until 10:20 p.m.

The indoor sports facility at Budd Park will be closed but the indoor sports field will be open for scheduled rentals.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Family Day

Albert McCormick Community Centre will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre will open at 4:30 p.m. for regular programming.

RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre will open at 4 p.m. for regular programming

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, will be open. The Adult Recreation Centre will be closed.

Waterloo City Hall and Waterloo Service Centre as well as the Moses Springer Community Centre will be closed.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed.