Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

James Smith Cree Nation introduces alerting system following inquest recommendations

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
James Smith Cree Nation leadership signed a partnership on Wednesday, gaining access to a new emergency alerting system one and a half years after a mass stabbing on the First Nation. View image in full screen
James Smith Cree Nation leadership signed a partnership on Wednesday, gaining access to a new emergency alerting system one and a half years after a mass stabbing on the First Nation. Slavo Kutas / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

James Smith Cree Nation leadership signed a partnership on Wednesday, gaining access to a new emergency alerting system one and a half years after a mass stabbing on the First Nation.

FirstAlerts, part of the anonymous chat app Talking Stick, will allow First Nations leaders to issue emergency alerts to their communities about missing persons, natural disasters and public safety emergencies.

Click to play video: 'Families seek change for James Smith Cree Nation'
Families seek change for James Smith Cree Nation

“This is about putting control back into the hands of our people when we’ve felt underserved by the traditional emergency alert system,” James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns said. “Using FirstAlerts is another way for us to feel safer as a community after we’ve lived through such tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2022, 11 people were killed and 17 others were injured during mass killer Myles Sanderson’s stabbing rampage across the First Nation and in a nearby community.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The alerting system comes from 29 recommendations made at a coroner’s inquest in January, including eight recommendations to James Smith Cree Nation leadership to help make their community safer.

Trending Now

Burns said the community also went into lockdown twice in 2023 while RCMP tracked down armed individuals.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous groups focus on First Nation policing after inquest'
Indigenous groups focus on First Nation policing after inquest

“We have witnessed layers of bureaucracy that have cost us critical time during emergencies, or times when a missing person doesn’t meet the criteria to have an alert sent out,” FSIN Vice-Chief Dutch Lerat said.

The First Nation is now the first band in Saskatchewan to implement FirstAlerts in its community.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices