Canada

Royal Ontario Museum to redesign main floor, which will be free for visitors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
The Royal Ontario Museum will redesign and expand the galleries on its first floor, which it says will be free for all. A visitor explores a gallery at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The Royal Ontario Museum will redesign and expand the galleries on its first floor, which it says will be free for all. A visitor explores a gallery at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
The Royal Ontario Museum will redesign and expand the galleries on its first floor, which it says will be free for all.

ROM director and CEO Josh Basseches says the museum will redesign nearly 8,000 square metres of its first floor, including the entrance.

He says it will also add about 550 square metres of gallery space on the floor.

Basseches says the museum won’t require tickets to access that portion of the building, as part of its commitment to accessibility.

He says there will also be regular performances in the space.

The initiative expands on a pilot project launched in 2018.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

