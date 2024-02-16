What’s open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County for Family Day

As Family Day approaches, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will be operating on different schedules. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days.
Family Day activities
- The Simcoe County Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is hosting a selection of indoor and outdoor activities including snowshoeing, tobogganing and access to the skate trail, weather permitting. It is also hosting a games lounge, a tour of museum galleries, and a travelling exhibit called Tales of Fantasy.
- The City of Barrie is hosting a Family Day Winter Adventure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Barrie Community Sports Complex (2100 Nursery Road in Midhurst). The event is free. Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, crafts, broomball, axe throwing, a bonfire warming zone, circus and fire performers at 11 a.m. 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
- There is a drop-in schedule of activities taking place at the City of Barrie’s recreation/community centres, including public skates and swims
- Residents are encouraged to experience the beauty of Barrie as a winter city through self-guided activities for the “Nature in Winter” pop-up at Sunnidale Park on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Public facilities
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
- Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
- Barrie Public Library will be closed on Monday.
- Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Family Day.
- The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.
- All Ontario Works and Children Services offices are closed Monday.
Trending Now
Garbage collection
- There will be no garbage, organics, or recycling collection in Barrie on Monday. Collection will occur one day later than normally scheduled for the remainder of the week.
- There will be no changes to the Simcoe County curbside waste collection schedule.
- All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed Monday.
Transit
- Barrie Transit will run according to its Sunday service schedule on Family Day.
- GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule on Monday.
- LINX Transit will not operate on Monday with the exception of Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Malls
- Georgian Mall will be closed on on Monday.
- Tanger Outlets will be open Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Park Place hours on Monday might differ depending on the store.
Other services
- All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday
- All Beer Stores will be closed on Monday
- The Wine Rack says all stores will be open throughout the weekend and on Monday
- Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
- Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
Comments