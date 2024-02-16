Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County for Family Day

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 3:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The Morning Show: February 16'
The Morning Show: February 16
On today’s episode of The Morning Show: We discuss pet advice from Dr. Cliff Redford. Plus, we highlight Lunar New Year treats and traditions. Also, we have the ultimate après ski style guide. Plus, we have the top tips for healthy breakfast solutions without refined sugars. Also, Sadie Laflamme joins us to chat about the new season of ‘The Way Home.’ And it’s another edition of Furry Fridays!
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Family Day approaches, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will be operating on different schedules. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days.

Family Day activities

  • The Simcoe County Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is hosting a selection of indoor and outdoor activities including snowshoeing, tobogganing and access to the skate trail, weather permitting. It is also hosting a games lounge, a tour of museum galleries, and a travelling exhibit called Tales of Fantasy.
  • The City of Barrie is hosting a Family Day Winter Adventure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Barrie Community Sports Complex (2100 Nursery Road in Midhurst). The event is free. Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, crafts, broomball, axe throwing, a bonfire warming zone, circus and fire performers at 11 a.m. 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
  • There is a drop-in schedule of activities taking place at the City of Barrie’s recreation/community centres, including public skates and swims
  • Residents are encouraged to experience the beauty of Barrie as a winter city through self-guided activities for the “Nature in Winter” pop-up at Sunnidale Park on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Public facilities

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
  • Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
  • Barrie Public Library will be closed on Monday.
  • Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Family Day.
  • The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.
  • All Ontario Works and Children Services offices are closed Monday.
Trending Now

Garbage collection

  • There will be no garbage, organics, or recycling collection in Barrie on Monday. Collection will occur one day later than normally scheduled for the remainder of the week.
  • There will be no changes to the Simcoe County curbside waste collection schedule.
  • All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed Monday.

Transit

  • Barrie Transit will run according to its Sunday service schedule on Family Day.
  • GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule on Monday.
  • LINX Transit will not operate on Monday with the exception of Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Malls

  • Georgian Mall will be closed on on Monday.
  • Tanger Outlets will be open Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Park Place hours on Monday might differ depending on the store.

Other services

  • All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday
  • All Beer Stores will be closed on Monday
  • The Wine Rack says all stores will be open throughout the weekend and on Monday
  • Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
  • Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices