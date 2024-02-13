Additional charges laid against 21-year-old man accused in Saskatoon homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Additional charges have been laid against a 21-year-old man related to Saskatoon’s second homicide of 2024.

On Saturday morning, an injured man was reported at a home in the 200 block of Avenue K North.

Officers found a 48-year-old Saskatoon man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he died from the injury.

A 21-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court.

According to police on Tuesday, the man was also charged with four additional firearm offences and returned for his second court appearance on Monday.