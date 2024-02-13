Union worried new Saskatchewan Marshal Service won’t reduce crime

The National Police Federation said it’s concerned with Saskatchewan’s plan for a marshal service, calling it “redundant” and claiming it likely won’t be effective in reducing crime.

“Rather than listening to residents, taxpayers, stakeholders and police experts in the province, the government has chosen to invest a significant amount of money in a very expensive, in our opinion, redundant and politically motivated police force,” regional director of the federation Morgan Buckingham said.

The Saskatchewan Marshal Service (SMS) is expected to begin operating in 2026. Marshal Chief Robert Cameron will develop the force and be in charge of about 70 officers who are to enforce the law and assist the RCMP in their investigations.

The provincial government says the service’s mandate is to detect, disrupt and deter criminal activity in rural and remote areas with high crime rates. It is also to locate and arrest prolific high-risk offenders and help in investigations that deal with property theft in rural areas.

“While the rest of the police universe is leaning towards heightened accountability, public accountability and enhanced independent oversight, the Saskatchewan marshal program seems to be moving in the opposite direction,” Buckingham said.

He said that rather than reporting to a police board, the marshal program and chief marshal will report directly to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

“It could appear to be a conflict in some situations, and it would be concerning that some politicians would have direct access to police information.”

Buckingham suggested the $20 million per year it will cost to fund the marshals could be better spent at the front lines of RCMP detachments or within already existing services.

“We have had homicides double since 2019 in this province. We really need more police officers that are not only in specialized units but spread out. When you have more police officers and more manpower in each detachment, they are going to be able to absorb short-term vacancies and more importantly, they are going to be able to be more proactive.”

A statement from the government said recruiting efforts are the responsibility of the RCMP, not the province.

“Recruitment, retention and the operational deployment of personnel and equipment nationally continues to be under the authority of the RCMP, limiting provincial influence into new recruits coming to in Saskatchewan,” read the statement. “The Government of Saskatchewan allocated $231 million to the RCMP and $104 million for various policing activities, community initiatives, and First Nations Policing programs.”

The province said there is currently a 10 per cent vacancy rate in Saskatchewan police forces.

“While the SMS will have police authority throughout the province, the RCMP will remain the provincial police service of jurisdiction,” the province said.

It also noted the service is a “complementary addition,” meaning no funds will be taken from existing police services to support its operation.

Colleen Bell, a political studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said the implementation of the marshals could also be an “anti-federal” initiative by the provincial government.

“It’s kind of testing the waters for the creation of a provincial police force and maybe an unfunding of the RCMP, which is a national, federal police force.”

Like Buckingham, Bell said the money might better be used to support existing police services or could be used for preventive programs such as addictions or mental health services.

“I think there’s a lot of concern that there is too much emphasis on reactive elements like policing and not enough on providing the kinds of social supports or alternatives or ways out of activity that leads to crime,” Bell said.