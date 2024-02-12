Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Recharging batteries cause small, smoky house fire in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
A fire truck in front of a West Kelowna home. View image in full screen
The home in West Kelowna along Viewpoint Drive where drone batteries being recharged malfunctioned, resulting in a small but smoky fire. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Batteries that were being recharged are to blame for a smoky but quite small fire inside a West Kelowna home on Monday morning.

According to the West Kelowna Fire Rescue, batteries for a drone were being recharged, but a malfunction occurred, resulting in a fire that produced little flames but considerable smoke.

“We see a lot of issues with batteries overcharging. Generally, they tend to be in a garage,” said Sean Minchin, West Kelowna Fire assistant captain.

Click to play video: 'Penticton family loses everything to house fire'
Penticton family loses everything to house fire

“This was a perfect example of (recharging batteries) separate to your home or your living area because it’s quite dangerous. We have a lot of electronics and batteries in our lives nowadays and they fail quite often.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we can limit that, I don’t think that’s a bad idea.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No injuries were reported, and the owner was home at the time.

The fire department said the home sustained smoke damage, and crews will do their best to ventilate the residence along Viewpoint Drive.

Trending Now

In 2022, the Vancouver Fire Department said half of the city’s 10 fire deaths that year resulted from rechargeable batteries.

On its website about rechargeable battery safety, the City of Vancouver says “As with any product, a small number of the batteries can be defective, overheat, catch fire, or explode.”

Click to play video: 'Open House: Tips to make your home fire safe'
Open House: Tips to make your home fire safe
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices