Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP find vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Courtenay, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyclist killed in Courtenay, B.C. hit and run'
Cyclist killed in Courtenay, B.C. hit and run
A cyclist is dead following a suspected hit and run in Courtenay, B.C., Thursday night. RCMP got a call about an injured cyclist on Comox Valley parkway around 11 p.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in British Columbia’s Comox Valley say they have found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this week that took the life of a cyclist.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured cyclist around on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road in Courtenay.

Police say paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene and provided emergency first aid to the man, but he later died of his injuries in hospital.

Click to play video: 'B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents'
B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents
Trending Now

The RCMP says the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and found the suspect vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not disclose whether a person had been arrested, but say there is no further risk to the public.

They say investigators are still looking for dashcam footage and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices