Start of Lunar New Year celebrated in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people packed the library in downtown Kelowna on Saturday to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year.

A day celebrated around the world, Lunar New Year is filled with tradition that centers around good fortune and prosperity.

“Today is the first day of the New Year,” said local organizer Marriana Yo-Chun. “This year is going to be the Year of the Dragon.”

5:58 Celebrating Lunar New Year!

Each year has a corresponding animal, and, as mentioned, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are showcasing our Chinese dances, and particularly we have our dragon dances,” said Yo-Chun.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I always encourage interaction. A lot of people learn about culture or stereotypes from the media, but they don’t have the opportunity to have any (cultural) interaction. So, today, we are offering a very different (gathering); for people to come closer to the culture and ask questions.”

Saturday’s gathering also included other dance and music performances as well, along with a variety of food and crafts.

Lunar New Year celebrations usually last about 15 days.