Internationally recognized ski race returns to N.B. after three decades

Crabbe Mountain was foggy on the last day of New Brunswick’s 2024 Federation of International Skiing (FIS) race. While children and parents glided down the bunny hill, athletes were doing their best to beat the clock.

“Normally in New Brunswick the kids race until U16, until they’re 15 years old, and then after they have to travel out of the province in order to race,” Erik de Jong, Ski New Brunswick’s president, said.

But for the first time since 1992, New Brunswick hosted a race.

The races are governed by the FIS and are an opportunity for young racers to gain points that will be internationally recognized.

Crabbe Mountain general manager Jordan Cheney said he’s pumped to bring attention to New Brunswick’s slopes.

“It’s the road to world cup racing,” he said.

Rebecca Mize came from Maine for the race.

“I have never been to New Brunswick before so it’s a cool experience,” she said.

Donna Muscarella also came from the US to watch her 19-year-old daughter compete.

“I think it’s a great venue, it’s a great opportunity for young FIS racers. It’s a smaller field and I think it works well for them,” she said.

Races a help in warm season

This season has been a warm one for the mountain. During Christmas, when Crabbe Mountain usually gets 15 per cent of its traffic, the hills were brown.

“If your snow is not great during Christmas, then people are looking for other things to do,” Chaney said.

The FIS race will help make up some of those lost funds.

This year’s race had about 80 competitors. Next year, Ski New Brunswick is planning on growing that 120 skiers.

“We’re super pumped to have a turnout like this in year one,” Cheney said.