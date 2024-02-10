Menu

Crime

Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Emergency responders say calls for a collision involving a pedestrian came in Friday night just before 10 p.m. View image in full screen
Emergency responders say calls for a collision involving a pedestrian came in Friday night just before 10 p.m. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say an elderly man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Scarborough.

According to responding officers, calls reporting a collision in the area of Milner Avenue and Morningside Avenue came in around 9:40 p.m on Friday night.

Paramedics arrived on scene and found the man, a pedestrian, unconscious, they said.

Police say the driver involved in the collision that struck a pedestrian remained on scene for police. View image in full screen
Police say the driver involved in the collision that struck a pedestrian remained on scene for police. Mark Bray / Global News
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, saying he was in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver remained at the scene while EMS and police responded to the incident.

Multiple road closures were in effect in the area while an investigation took place, police said.

Police confirmed to Global News Saturday morning the man succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.

