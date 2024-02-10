Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an elderly man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Scarborough.

According to responding officers, calls reporting a collision in the area of Milner Avenue and Morningside Avenue came in around 9:40 p.m on Friday night.

Paramedics arrived on scene and found the man, a pedestrian, unconscious, they said.

View image in full screen Police say the driver involved in the collision that struck a pedestrian remained on scene for police. Mark Bray / Global News

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, saying he was in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver remained at the scene while EMS and police responded to the incident.

Multiple road closures were in effect in the area while an investigation took place, police said.

Police confirmed to Global News Saturday morning the man succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.