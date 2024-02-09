Dozens evacuated, 1 hurt after suspected explosion at seniors’ complex in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of residents have been evacuated from a seniors’ complex in Cape Breton after what’s believed to be an explosion, according to the municipality.

First responders were called to the complex near Reeves Street in Sydney, N.S. at around 4 p.m. Friday.

According to Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokesperson, Christina Lamey, 62 people were displaced and one was seriously injured.

“Cape Breton Regional Police, Fire and Emergency Services and EMO are on the scene and assisting residents with alternate arrangements,” she wrote in an e-mail.

“We do not know at this time to what extent the issue was related, if at all, to the recent storm.”

Cape Breton has been digging out from last weekend’s storm that dumped nearly 150 cm of snow in the area.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called the incident a “devastating fire in an already very difficult time.”

“Tenants are out, and our first priority is ensuring they have a warm and safe place to go tonight,” he wrote.

He thanked staff and emergency services on scene who were helping residents.