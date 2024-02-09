Menu

Canada

Dozens evacuated, 1 hurt after suspected explosion at seniors’ complex in Cape Breton

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 7:45 pm
Rescues continue in Cape Breton following historic snowfall
Rescues and cleanup is continuing after unprecedented snow across Nova Scotia over the weekend. Additional search and rescue teams, along with crews from the provincial government, set out to bring supplies to trapped residents. As Zack Power explains, some expect to still be stuck for a few more days.
Dozens of residents have been evacuated from a seniors’ complex in Cape Breton after what’s believed to be an explosion, according to the municipality.

First responders were called to the complex near Reeves Street in Sydney, N.S. at around 4 p.m. Friday.

According to Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokesperson, Christina Lamey, 62 people were displaced and one was seriously injured.

“Cape Breton Regional Police, Fire and Emergency Services and EMO are on the scene and assisting residents with alternate arrangements,” she wrote in an e-mail.

“We do not know at this time to what extent the issue was related, if at all, to the recent storm.”

Cape Breton has been digging out from last weekend’s storm that dumped nearly 150 cm of snow in the area.

Coast guard cadets help with snow-clearing efforts in Sydney
On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called the incident a “devastating fire in an already very difficult time.”

“Tenants are out, and our first priority is ensuring they have a warm and safe place to go tonight,” he wrote.

He thanked staff and emergency services on scene who were helping residents.

