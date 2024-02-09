Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Peterborough weather warms to snap near century-old record

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 4:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Climate officials monitoring mild temperatures in Peterborough region this winter season'
Climate officials monitoring mild temperatures in Peterborough region this winter season
RELATED: It’s the middle of winter but you wouldn’t now it thanks to the milder weather the Peterborough region has had this week. For some, the break from the cold is welcomed, but experts warn this early spring weather isn’t necessarily a good sign. Tricia Mason has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This week’s mild weather in Ontario led to a record-setting temperature for Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, Friday’s high temperature of 13.1 C monitored at the Peterborough Airport is a new record high for Feb. 9.

The weather agency says that breaks the previous record of 10.6 C recorded in 1925.

“What’s been interesting about the past few days in Peterborough is we’ve combined milder than normal temperatures and sunshine,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson. “Normally, in the winter there’s a price to be paid when you get sunshine.”

Winter tourism is taking a bit of a hit with several popular activities in the region struggling due to the milder weather, says Joe Rees, the tourism director with the Peterborough-Kawartha Economic Development.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are hosting people who might have booked a winter holiday last year and they are (now) caught by surprise,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Weather moves Kingston’s historic hockey game indoors'
Weather moves Kingston’s historic hockey game indoors

Rees says while summer draws in the bulk of tourists to the area, winter remains a key time for the industry. He says the mild weather this winter has posed a challenge.

“It’s not certainly typical and the things most people are enjoying this time of year on a traditional winter outdoors — snowmobiling, skating on the (Trent) Canal aren’t happening at all,” he said.

Rees says as the milder weather becomes more of a normal occurrence than a rarity, he says the economic approach may pivot to the promotion of year-round activities.

“I think we’re supplying the visitors with fun, interesting and tasty things to do,” he said.

But all is not lost. Coulson cautions that the second half of February may see a return to winter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Moving forward this could return to a more typical winter for the second half of February,” he said. “There could still be a bit of winter left to go.”

— with files from Robert Lothian and Caley Bedore/Global News

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices