Manitoba Métis Federation applauds Supreme Court ruling on child welfare

The Manitoba Métis Federation is applauding the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional.
Canada’s highest court upheld the entirety of Ottawa’s 2019 act, which affirmed that Indigenous Peoples have an inherent right of self-government that includes control over child and family services.
Federation President David Chartrand says the act has shown that Métis laws and cultures are respected.
Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The federation is in the process of proposing its own law under Bill C-92.
MMF gets shovels in the ground for culturally focused health-care centre for Métis families
Comments