Politics

Manitoba Métis Federation applauds Supreme Court ruling on child welfare

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
MMF President David Chartrand is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
MMF President David Chartrand is seen in this file photo. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
The Manitoba Métis Federation is applauding the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional.

Canada’s highest court upheld the entirety of Ottawa’s 2019 act, which affirmed that Indigenous Peoples have an inherent right of self-government that includes control over child and family services.

Federation President David Chartrand says the act has shown that Métis laws and cultures are respected.

The federation is in the process of proposing its own law under Bill C-92.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

