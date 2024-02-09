New goalkeeper for Valour FC, other personnel swaps

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’ll be a new look in goal for Winnipeg’s pro soccer club this upcoming season.

Valour FC announced Friday that it has acquired goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi and transferred Rayane Yesli — a goalkeeper of the year nominee in 2023 — to Atlético Ottawa.

The club has signed Canadian goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi, acquired Noah Verhoeven for the 2024 season and transferred goalkeeper Rayane Yesli. 📝 » https://t.co/vymiv8nvCX#ForValour pic.twitter.com/BLWJvjl6tq — Valour FC (@ValourFootball) February 9, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Viscosi, 32, is an Ottawa native who most recently appeared for Finnish First Tier team Vaasan Palloseura. His career has also taken him to England, Sweden, and the United States.’

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Algeria-born, Montreal raised Yesli, 24, was drafted third overall by Valour in 2021, making his debut with the squad in May of the following year.

Yesli appeared in 35 games over two seasons in Winnipeg.

View image in full screen Valour FC goalkeeper Rayane Yesli has been transferred to Ottawa. Valour FC

In addition to wheeling and dealing with Valour’s goalies, the club acquired 24-year-old midfielder Noah Verhoeven for the season, on loan from Atlético Ottawa.

Originally from Surrey, B.C., Verhoeven made 27 appearances in the Canadian Premier Leauge (CPL) last season.