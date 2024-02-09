New goalkeeper for Valour FC, other personnel swaps

It’ll be a new look in goal for Winnipeg’s pro soccer club this upcoming season.
Valour FC announced Friday that it has acquired goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi and transferred Rayane Yesli — a goalkeeper of the year nominee in 2023 — to Atlético Ottawa.
Viscosi, 32, is an Ottawa native who most recently appeared for Finnish First Tier team Vaasan Palloseura. His career has also taken him to England, Sweden, and the United States.’
The Algeria-born, Montreal raised Yesli, 24, was drafted third overall by Valour in 2021, making his debut with the squad in May of the following year.
Yesli appeared in 35 games over two seasons in Winnipeg.
In addition to wheeling and dealing with Valour’s goalies, the club acquired 24-year-old midfielder Noah Verhoeven for the season, on loan from Atlético Ottawa.
Originally from Surrey, B.C., Verhoeven made 27 appearances in the Canadian Premier Leauge (CPL) last season.
Comments