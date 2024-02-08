Starbucks pulls Birthday Cake Pops off shelves after B.C. mom finds pill inside one

Send this page to someone via email

Starbucks Canada has confirmed it has now pulled a lot of Birthday Cake Pops from stores after a B.C. mom a pill was found inside the bakery treat.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Starbucks said it is aware of the incident and is investigating with its supplier.

“We have issued a voluntary stop-sell-and-hold on a certain lot of the Birthday Cake Pops in Canada out of an abundance of caution while the investigation is underway. Delivering a safe and quality experience to our customers is our top priority and we act swiftly whenever a potential concern is raised. We remain in contact with the customer and will cooperate with the authorities throughout the investigation.”

Isabelle Piper said she went through a Starbucks drive-through last week in Courtenay and decided to get her five-year-old son a cake pop treat. She said her son bit into it and said it tasted “funny.”

When she grabbed it away from him, she said she discovered a red and blue pill.

“When I went to give the cake pop to my other son, that is when I saw the pill,” she told Global News. “I immediately freaked out and pulled over.”

Piper said she wrote about the incident on Facebook to warn other parents in the area.

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung