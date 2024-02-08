Menu

Canada

Regina Fire Department at scene of major house fire

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 4:47 pm
Regina fire crews respond to Rae Street blaze
Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a large house fire on Rae Street on Thursday. Investigating officers remained at the scene after the fire to determine the cause of the incident.
Regina fire is on the scene of a fully involved house fire.

According to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Regina Fire Department, crews were sent to the house on the 900 block of Rae Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Regina fire says one person is injured and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital by EMS.

“Firefighters are continuing salvage and overhaul operations,” the social media post read.

The fire is currently under investigation.

