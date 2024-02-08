Regina Fire Department at scene of major house fire

Regina fire is on the scene of a fully involved house fire.
According to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Regina Fire Department, crews were sent to the house on the 900 block of Rae Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Regina fire says one person is injured and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital by EMS.
“Firefighters are continuing salvage and overhaul operations,” the social media post read.
The fire is currently under investigation.
