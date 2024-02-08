Regina Fire Department at scene of major house fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina fire is on the scene of a fully involved house fire.

According to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Regina Fire Department, crews were sent to the house on the 900 block of Rae Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are on scene of a house fire 900 Blk Rae St. Fully involved house fire reported at 2:29pm. One person injured and treated by RFPS Paramedics. Transported to hospital by EMS. Firefighters are continuing salvage and overhaul operations. Fire will be under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/urK76QCPcV — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) February 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Regina fire says one person is injured and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital by EMS.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Firefighters are continuing salvage and overhaul operations,” the social media post read.

The fire is currently under investigation.