Calgary International Airport sets passenger record in 2023

A record number of travellers passed through YYC Calgary International Airport last year.

On Thursday, the airport said it saw 18.5 million passengers in 2023, beating its forecast by one million passengers.

Last year’s numbers broke the previous passenger record set in 2019 by half a million, a 2.8 per cent growth rate.

It’s also four million more than in 2022, when travellers began to return to pre-pandemic behaviour.

YYC president and CEO Chris Dinsdale said the 2023 results reflect the airport’s dedication to serving the airport’s guests and region.

“We’re proud of the vital role YYC plays in Alberta’s economy as a connector of people and goods while supporting Alberta’s flourishing business and tourism industries and contributing an estimated $8 billion to regional GDP,” Dinsdale said.

Dinsdale entered the role last year, during which the airport added new air carriers.

The airport is planning new non-stop flights from Calgary to Seoul, South Korea and Reykjavik, Iceland this year.

The west runway at Calgary International Airport will undergo a rehabilitation and new commercial and retail concepts are also planned for the terminal.