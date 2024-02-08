Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Apartment fire in Vernon sends one to hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
Albert Place apartments in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at Albert Place apartments along 25th Avenue in Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital in the aftermath of a North Okanagan apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue (VFS) says crews were dispatched to Albert Place apartments along the 3600 block of 25th Avenue, around 4 p.m., following a report of flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and the sprinkler system was active,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

Click to play video: 'One dead after apartment fire in Surrey, B.C.'
One dead after apartment fire in Surrey, B.C.
Trending Now

“Thanks to the efforts of the crew, the fire was contained to a single unit and did not spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

VFS says one person was rescued and was taken to hospital by the B.C. Ambulance Service.

It also said the fire’s cause is unknown and that the incident is still under investigation.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices