Apartment fire in Vernon sends one to hospital

One person was sent to hospital in the aftermath of a North Okanagan apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue (VFS) says crews were dispatched to Albert Place apartments along the 3600 block of 25th Avenue, around 4 p.m., following a report of flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and the sprinkler system was active,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“Thanks to the efforts of the crew, the fire was contained to a single unit and did not spread.”

VFS says one person was rescued and was taken to hospital by the B.C. Ambulance Service.

It also said the fire’s cause is unknown and that the incident is still under investigation.