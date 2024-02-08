Video shows trucker’s lucky escape, seconds before train plows through semi

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck driver is lucky to be alive after the cab of his vehicle was blown to pieces when it was hit by a speeding train in Versailles, Ohio, on Wednesday.

In the footage recorded by a witness, a white semi-truck is seen approaching the train tracks as the crossing gate is lowering and warning bells are sounding on the West Street crossing of the CSX railway.

The driver of the white 18-wheeler, who has not been publicly identified, hit the brakes as the gate bumps the roof of the cab. The driver is then seen attempting to back up off the tracks, but the safety gate is stuck between the cab and trailer of the truck.

In the video, the train blares its horn while bystanders are heard muttering anxiously, “Oh, no.”

Finally, the driver leaps from the vehicle and hurries away, but only seconds before the cab is hit by the moving train, sending pieces of dust and debris into the air.

Isaiah Vanderhorst, who recorded the video, said he captured the heart-racing footage by chance. He said he’d been filming to see “a special paint scheme” on the passing train.

According to Versailles EMS officials, all occupants of the semi-truck and the train were accounted for and uninjured in the incident.

The EMS did note that “a large fuel and fluid spill” came from the damaged truck, though it has since been cleaned up by city officials.

The impact also caused damage to the train’s engine.

The roadway was temporarily closed but has since been cleared of debris and reopened.