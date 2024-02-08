2 fined, 1 given house arrest, after dog found with chain embedded around neck

Send this page to someone via email

Two Miramichi, N.B. men have been handed down hundreds of dollars in fines and a 20-year ban from owning animals in a “very serious case” of animal cruelty, according to the New Brunswick SPCA.

On June 21, 2022, animal protection officers responded to a case of a neglected dog, where an animal was found chained in the backyard.

According to the SPCA, the chain had become “embedded” in his neck.

Staff at the Bathurst SPCA would later lovingly name the dog Link and nurse him back to health after surgery.

In a release sent Thursday, New Brunswick SPCA said Bernard Boucher was convicted this week for failing to provide a dog with adequate medical attention when the animal was wounded and willful neglect in providing food, water, shelter, and care.

He was sentenced to 45 days in jail to be served at home, a 20-year ban on owning animals, restitution of $821, and a $500 fine.

In addition, Hugo Boucher was convicted of failing to provide a dog with medical attention and sentenced to a 20-year prohibition from owning animals, and a fine of $500.

“Link’s was a very serious case of animal cruelty. The sentence given by the judge in this case should serve as a reminder to pet owners that if you fail to look after your animals, you could face serious consequences,” said Tony Porter with New Brunswick SPCA.

In the weeks after he was found, Link has made a full recovery, gained weight and found a new home.

According to the SPCA, they’ve seen a 62 per cent increase in serious cases relating to injured animals or animals requiring medical attention between 2020 and 2023.

“If you are unable to care for your animals, please reach out for help from friends or family members for assistance. Another option would be to reach out to your local SPCA Animal Shelter, local Cat/Dog Rescue group, or the NBSPCA,” the SPCA said in a release.

“These professionals can help by either taking in the animal or giving you options that would keep your pet safe while looking for a new home.”