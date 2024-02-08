Kelowna firefighters extinguish blaze at house being renovated

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Kelowna home being renovated.

The Kelowna Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene, along the 1200 block of Belgo Road around 9 p.m., heavy, brown smoke was coming out of the home’s eaves on all sides.

View image in full screen Emergency vehicles at the house fire on Belgo Road in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday night. Global News

The homeowner told firefighters that the house was empty, with no one inside.

According to the fire department, the home’s roof system was failing, so a decision was made to battle the blaze from the exterior.

In all, three fire engines and 17 personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported.