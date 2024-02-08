Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Kelowna firefighters extinguish blaze at house being renovated

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
Flames and sparks rise from a house fire in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Flames and sparks rise from a house fire along Belgo Road in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday night. Global News
A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Kelowna home being renovated.

The Kelowna Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene, along the 1200 block of Belgo Road around 9 p.m., heavy, brown smoke was coming out of the home’s eaves on all sides.

Emergency vehicles at the house fire on Belgo Road in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Emergency vehicles at the house fire on Belgo Road in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday night. Global News

The homeowner told firefighters that the house was empty, with no one inside.

According to the fire department, the home’s roof system was failing, so a decision was made to battle the blaze from the exterior.

In all, three fire engines and 17 personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

