Winnipeg real estate jumps in price, listings and sales from January 2023

Home sales, listings, and prices are all up in Winnipeg’s real estate market to start the new year.

In a report, the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board said prices for detached homes, condos and townhouses all made significant jumps in January compared to the same time last year.

It said detached homes were bumped up eight per cent, averaging $396,833, townhouses climbed 18 per cent to $391,314, and condos jumped 20 per cent with an average price of $278,888.

Overall, the report said sales jumped 14 per cent, with townhouses pulling up the lead with a 36-per cent increase. Detached homes and condos both saw 10- and 13-per cent increases in sales, it said.

“East Transcona led the way with the most residential detached homes sold in January followed closely by Waverley West,” the board said. “The Steinbach area saw the most residential detached homes sold outside Winnipeg followed by the Morden/Winkler area.”

The report said listings made a seven-per cent jump. Detached homes took up just less than half of listings in January, condos taking second place with 374, and townhouses the caboose with 218, it said.

“On Feb. 22, 2024, the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board will host its annual Market Insights event and provide an overview of 2023 residential and commercial real estate market trends, insights into factors impacting the economy and real estate forecasts for 2024,” said Marina James, CEO of the board.