Manitoba wide program aims to support and retain new doctors

In a push to retain and recruit new doctors in Manitoba, the province announced a program aimed at mentoring and supporting physicians during their first years practice.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the new province-wide program on Thursday, as a partnership of the provincial government and Doctors Manitoba. Funding from the province will allow Doctors Manitoba to create support networks within the health-care system to “mentor and collaborate with physicians in the first five years of their practice in Manitoba,” according to a release by the province.

The New to Practice Program looks to reduce physician burnout and isolation.

“Every Manitoban deserves quality care, close to home. To make sure that happens, we need to attract more doctors and keep doctors already in our system working here in Manitoba,” Asagwara said. “This initiative will make sure all doctors new to practicing in Manitoba get the assistance and encouragement they need to thrive and provide excellent care to Manitobans. It shows the profession that we understand the demands of their job, particularly at the outset, and are here to help.”

As per the release, the province will provide Doctors Manitoba with $300,000 in funding.

“We appreciate this new funding from the government of Manitoba to support doctors as they begin and grow their medical practices in Manitoba, an important step as we work together to address the critical physician shortage,” said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, president of Doctors Manitoba, in the release.

Through the program, new doctors will receive the following practical support:

Assistance settling into a practice.

Help in building connections to the existing physician community.

Information on successfully navigating, escalating and resolving challenges.

Settlement support for physicians’ families.