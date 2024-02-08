Menu

Environment

B.C. hosting 30 workshops to help farmers prepare for summer droughts

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. snowpack levels extremely low: data'
B.C. snowpack levels extremely low: data
RELATED VIDEO: While B.C. has seen snow this week recent data shows the snowpack is extremely low. As Global's Troy Charles reports, the unusual trend for this time of year is prompting concerns of significant drought in the spring – Jan 13, 2024
Drought conditions have significant impacts on communities around the province, specifically for farmers who are extremely dependent on water and water management.

To help B.C. farmers, the province is hosting more than 30 in-person workshops in different communities including in the Interior, Cariboo, Kootenays, Lower Mainland, Peace region and Vancouver Island areas.

Click to play video: 'Extreme drought a ‘sleeping giant’ climate disaster'
Extreme drought a ‘sleeping giant’ climate disaster

These workshops will help producers” improve their irrigation systems, explore options for on-site water storage and how to better manage water during times of scarcity.”

According to the province, different drought management aspects farmers can practice are:

  • Crop selection and management
  • Fertilizer management under drought conditions
  • How to assess your soil water storage capacity
  • Irrigation management when water supplies are short
  • Livestock management

The government will also provide an overview of the financial support available to prepare for and reduce the impacts of drought, as well as information about water management under the Water Sustainability Act.

The first Agricultural Water Management Workshops are scheduled for Feb. 15 in Cobble Hill and Feb. 16 in Port Alberni. A workshop in Penticton is also scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17 at the Southern Interior Horticultural Show. The workshops are free, though registration is required. More dates and information can be read online.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food also funds on-farm projects for drought and other extreme-weather events, as well as providing crop insurance and income protection programs to help farms with crop losses and revenue declines.

Click to play video: 'B.C. extends provincial state of emergency as drought drags on'
B.C. extends provincial state of emergency as drought drags on
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

