School cancellations around southern Manitoba

A blast of wintry weather means closures and bus cancellations for some Manitoba school divisions Thursday.
Among the school cancellations Thursday morning:
- The Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DSFM) is closing several schools, with no classes being held at École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine in Laurier, and École La Source in Shilo.
- All Southwest Horizon School Division buses and classes are cancelled.
- Rolling River buses are cancelled. Schools are open, aside from colony schools, which are closed.
- Buses in Mountain View School Division are cancelled, but schools will remain open.
- Buses are not running within Turtle River School Division.
