Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School cancellations around southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 8:26 am
1 min read
A sidewalk snowplow blows snow onto the yard. Placed overtop of the image is the text "cancellations around Manitoba." View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A blast of wintry weather means closures and bus cancellations for some Manitoba school divisions Thursday.

Among the school cancellations Thursday morning:

  • The Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DSFM) is closing several schools, with no classes being held at École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine in Laurier, and École La Source in Shilo.
  • All Southwest Horizon School Division buses and classes are cancelled.
  • Rolling River buses are cancelled. Schools are open, aside from colony schools, which are closed.
  • Buses in Mountain View School Division are cancelled, but schools will remain open.
  • Buses are not running within Turtle River School Division.
Click to play video: 'Perimeter Highway closure during snowfall leaves questions about communication'
Perimeter Highway closure during snowfall leaves questions about communication
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices