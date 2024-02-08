Guelph Transit is not part of first phase of GTA-wide fare integration program

Guelph Transit is not going to be part of the first phase of the One Fare integration program.

The first phase, which is being funded by the provincial government, will begin to serve the Greater Toronto Area later in February.

The province made the announcement on Monday, which will cost $67 million for the first year, and only charge riders their initial fare while travelling between cities and avoid having to pay a second transfer fee.

The transfers will apply for transit agencies like GO Transit, MiWay and more.

Although Guelph Transit will not be a part of the program’s first phase, manager Robin Gerus said it is something it would be open to in the future.

“If and when there is a second phase, and if we are invited to be a part of that, we would look at if we could integrate and if we could properly integrate at that time, in the future, we would certainly do what’s best for our customers,” Gerus said.

He said the city would be open to it because it’s all about integrating connectivity for transit customers from the city of Guelph.

Gerus said Guelph Transit’s On Your Way card is separate from the Presto card system. The city said the whole trip could be integrated in the future.

“The co-fare allows people to link the Presto card with your On Your Way card so they can be part of the GO co-fare, which reimburses their fare if they’re started their trip on a GO Transit vehicle,” he said.

The province said this will save riders an average of $1,600 per year. Premier Doug Ford said this program will see more riders use transit, giving them more options, and create convenience. Gerus said he agrees.

“It’s going to help them make a decision to save using their automobiles, it’s going to get people out of the house a little bit more and I believe ultimately it’s a positive thing for any transit rider, any transit user and it increases connectivity between our cities,” he said.

The first phase begins Feb. 26.