SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 8:04 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.

Several media outlets reported that Guerrero won his case.

It’s the highest salary awarded in Major League Baseball arbitration since it began in 1974. The Blue Jays had filed at $18.05 million.

Former Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez had the previous record. He lost his case with the Seattle Mariners last year and received $14 million instead of his requested $16 million.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced
Story continues below advertisement

Guerrero, 24, hit .264 last season with 26 homers and 94 RBIs. He earned $14.5 million in 2023.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The three-time all-star had his best season at the plate in 2021, when his salary was $7.9 million. He hit .311 with 48 homers and 111 RBIs that year and finished second in American League MVP voting.

Slugger Juan Soto set a record this year for the largest one-year contract for an arbitration-eligible player. He agreed to a $31-million deal with the New York Yankees.

Trending Now

Soto, who earned $23 million last season, is slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Guerrero is also arbitration-eligible in 2025, the final season of team control ahead of the first baseman’s potential free agency.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices