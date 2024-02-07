Lawson Aquatic Centre finds cockroaches in change room, silverfish in saunas

Send this page to someone via email

The Lawson Aquatic Centre had some unwelcome guests this week after reports of cockroaches in the men’s change room, and silverfish were found in the saunas.

According to the City of Regina, on Feb. 5 bugs were reported in the men’s change room.

“The City’s Integrated Pest Management team was dispatched to assess and remedy the situation. The assessment identified cockroaches in an isolated area in the men’s changeroom, and silverfish located in the saunas,” the City of Regina said in a statement.

“As the health and safety of our residents and staff is a priority for the City of Regina, the men’s changerooms and both saunas were closed for three days to treat the situation.”

Katherine Ludwig / Global News

The situation has left some users feeling a little uneasy.

“Many people pay taxes for these facilities to be built and people pay to come here and basically come here to have a good time and the last we want is bugs crawling around,” Regina resident Brendan Tone said.

“It’s not really hygienic and it’s supposed to be a safe hygienic place for people to come swim, work out or whatever,” Regina resident Jessica Lepper said.

The city says it has a regular inspection program and is increasing its monitoring efforts and reviewing current practices to prevent this from happening again.

The men’s change room and both saunas are expected to reopen Thursday.