Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec wants Criminal Code exemption so people can request MAID in advance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 5:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s taking so long’: Calls to move forward on advanced consent MAID'
‘It’s taking so long’: Calls to move forward on advanced consent MAID
WATCH: There is a growing push for Canada to allow "advanced consent" for medical assistance in dying (MAID), which would allow a competent person to request MAID before they lose the ability to consent.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec is asking the federal government to change the Criminal Code so the province can begin allowing people to request medical assistance in dying before their condition renders them incapable of giving consent.

The province’s minister for seniors, Sonia Bélanger, who is responsible for the file, says she wants Ottawa make an exemption in the law specifically for Quebec.

She told reporters in Quebec City that people are waiting to request a medically assisted death and are growing concerned.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Quebec passed legislation last year allowing people who have serious and incurable illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s, to ask for MAID while they have the capacity to provide consent, with the procedure being carried out after their condition has worsened.

But Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says a change is still needed in the federal Criminal Code so health professionals aren’t committing a crime if they end the life of someone who can no longer give their consent.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec says a federal law related to medical assistance in dying that was introduced last week could be amended to allow advanced requests in the province.

Click to play video: 'Federal government delays MAiD for mental health until 2027'
Federal government delays MAiD for mental health until 2027
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices