Veteran quarterback Shiltz agrees in principle to deal with Calgary: source

Send this page to someone via email

Matt Shiltz appears headed to the West Division.

According to a league source, the veteran American quarterback has agreed in principle to a one-year deal with the Calgary Stampeders.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as CFL teams can’t officially sign pending free agents until the start of the free-agent period at noon ET on Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Shiltz has spent the last two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calgary would become the third CFL team Shiltz has played for after starting his career in Canada with the Montreal Alouettes (2017-19, 2021).

Shiltz appeared in 11 regular-season games last season with the Ticats, completing 108-of-161 passes (67.1 per cent) for 1,556 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions — all career highs.

Story continues below advertisement

Shiltz also rushed 23 times for 160 yards (7.0-yard average) and a touchdown. His attempts and yards were also career highs.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Shiltz, who played collegiately at Butler, has appeared 78 career regular-season games. He has completed 338-of-517 passes (65.4 per cent) for 4,357 yards with 19 TDs and 18 interceptions while rushing for 625 yards on 101 carries (6.2-yard average) and four touchdowns.

The CFL opened its negotiating window Sunday, allowing all teams to speak directly with pending free agents. The window remains open until this Sunday.

Once the window closes. pending free agents will have a 48-hour negotiating window with the teams they remain under contract with. At any time, every CFL club will be provided any offers the pending free agents received during the week-long open window period.

Teams will have until 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 13 to make an offer to their own free agents. Copies of those proposals must again go to both the CFL office and CFLPA.

Pending free agents will then have from 10 a.m. until noon ET to accept any offer that’s been made to them. Should a player not accept any of the proposals, he’ll become a free agent at 12:01 p.m. ET on Feb. 13 and be able to sign with the team of his choosing.