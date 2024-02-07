Menu

Canada

Woman found dead outside her vehicle on Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
FILE - RCMP Gypsumville detachment. Mounties believe a woman found dead on Loop Road had been in a vehicle that got stuck in the snow sometime overnight between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP Gypsumville detachment. Mounties believe a woman found dead on Loop Road had been in a vehicle that got stuck in the snow sometime overnight between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who was found on the afternoon of Feb. 2 in the community of Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to the scene on Loop Road around 2:20 p.m., and police say they believe that the vehicle got stuck in the snow sometime overnight.

According to police, the woman appears to have been outside her vehicle for an extended period of time.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

