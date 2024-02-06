Menu

Canada

No charges to be laid in local cyclist Natasha Fox’s death: Saskatoon police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
A memorial on the corner of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue in Saskatoon for Natasha Fox. View image in full screen
A memorial on the corner of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue in Saskatoon for Natasha Fox. Gates Guarin- Global News
Charges will not be laid in a Saskatoon vehicle collision that involved a bicycle and took the life of Natasha Fox.

That’s according to the Saskatoon Police Service, which added that the investigation into the cyclist’s death in May 2023 has ended.

Fox was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue while on her way to work.

Click to play video: 'Safety audit to look at making roads safer for cyclists'
Safety audit to look at making roads safer for cyclists

Her death spurred an outcry in the community, with many advocates demanding road safety measures for cyclists in Saskatoon.

“It’s a loss and a trauma that could have been avoided with better decisions made in this room,” Tod Fox, Natasha’s husband, said in a June 2023 city council meeting calling for change.

“I said I love you for the last time as she rode away to her school,” Tod said through a trembling voice.

He spoke about how his two kids had to witness their mother die.

“Saskatoon, my children need you to make better decisions,” Tod pleaded.

Click to play video: 'Natasha Fox’s husband advocates for bike safety after her death'
Natasha Fox’s husband advocates for bike safety after her death
Gordon Holtslander, board chair for Saskatoon Cycles, said in the same meeting that reports and decisions by the city can move at a slow pace, but stressed that action should be taken in a more urgent manner.

“The city can’t implement the entire cycling system overnight, we understand that, but there has to be a triage approach to address the desperate situations now,” Holtslander said.

He said he would argue against calling Natasha’s death an accident, noting an accident is something that you can’t foresee.

“An accident is something that happened unexpectedly. It was not an accident, it was waiting to happen.”

He said similar situations happen regularly, but that most of them don’t have such disastrous consequences.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

