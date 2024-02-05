Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Economy

Crypto firm fails in court bid to force BC Hydro to power it

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
The B.C. Supreme Court has upheld the provincial government's policy pausing power sales to cryptocurrency miners. View image in full screen
The B.C. Supreme Court has upheld the provincial government's policy pausing power sales to cryptocurrency miners. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung
Share

A cryptocurrency mining company has lost a bid to force BC Hydro to provide the vast amounts of power needed for its operations, upholding the provincial government’s right to pause power connections for new crypto miners.

Conifex Timber Inc., a forestry company that branched out into cryptocurrency mining, had gone to the B.C. Supreme Court to have the policy declared invalid.

BC Hydro sets new record for electricity demand

But Justice Michael Tammen says in a ruling issued Friday that the government’s move in December 2022 to pause new connections for cryptocurrency mining for 18 months was “reasonable” and not “unduly discriminatory.”

BC Hydro CEO Christopher O’Riley had told the court in an affidavit that the data centres proposed by Conifex would have consumed 2.5 million megawatt-hours of electricity each year.

That’s enough to power and heat more than 570,000 apartments, according to data on the power provider’s website.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne said when the policy was introduced that cryptocurrency mining consumes “massive amounts of electricity” by running high-powered computers around the clock, but adds “very few jobs” to the local economy.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

