Economy

Alberta government files formal response to proposed oilsands emissions cap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith launches new provincial office in Ottawa
WATCH ABOVE: On Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith launched her new provincial office in Ottawa.
Alberta says a federal emissions cap on greenhouse gases “will not be tolerated” as the province’s environment minister meets today with her federal counterpart.

Alberta’s formal response to Ottawa’s proposal says the cap would undercut the work that the province has been successfully pursuing “for decades” to reduce emissions.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The response says oilsands production has already risen above the forecasts that were used to establish the proposed 100-megatonne limit.

It says the technology needed to bring emissions down enough doesn’t yet exist.

The document repeats arguments that Ottawa’s plan violates the Constitution.

Alberta is one of the few places in North America with rising greenhouse gas emissions, and recently set a record for production from the oilsands.

Huge amount of oilsands emissions may go unreported each year: study
© 2024 The Canadian Press

