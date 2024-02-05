Drugs a factor in crash into Belleville building: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police allege a woman was on drugs while behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a building in Belleville over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called after the crash into a building on North Front Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say after speaking to the female driver, officers at the scene came to believe she was impaired by drugs.

After speaking to witnesses and continuing their investigation with help from an OPP drug recognition expert, the driver was arrested.

Jamie-Lynn Whiteman, 43, of Deseronto has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and impaired driving by drugs.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a court date in March.