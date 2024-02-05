Manitoba woman wins $200,000 on lotto scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba woman says she was shocked to discover she won $200,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

Selkirk resident Marsha McCumber, who plays scratch tickets every week, wasn’t prepared for the unexpected win on the $7 ticket.

“I kept looking at the ticket to make sure what I was seeing was true,” McCumber said in a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“I was absolutely shocked.”

McCumber said she hasn’t decided what to do with her windfall.