Money

Manitoba woman wins $200,000 on lotto scratch ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
Lottery winner Marsha McCumber of Selkirk, Man. View image in full screen
Lottery winner Marsha McCumber of Selkirk, Man. Western Canada Lottery Corporation
A Manitoba woman says she was shocked to discover she won $200,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

Selkirk resident Marsha McCumber, who plays scratch tickets every week, wasn’t prepared for the unexpected win on the $7 ticket.

“I kept looking at the ticket to make sure what I was seeing was true,” McCumber said in a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“I was absolutely shocked.”

McCumber said she hasn’t decided what to do with her windfall.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman becomes first Manitoban to win major lottery prize in 2024'
Winnipeg woman becomes first Manitoban to win major lottery prize in 2024
