Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Feb. 5

Behind the scenes at VIDO, 25th Street Theatre on the road with Luna, and agriculture drought concerns.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Feb. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

VIDO’s role with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is the world’s largest organization for research projects into emerging infectious diseases.

VIDO is the ninth organization to join CEPI, and a new facility is planned at the Saskatoon facility to house exotic animals and conduct research.

Volker Gerdts, director and chief executive of VIDO, explains the significance of the research and why he is passionate about the work being carried out at VIDO.

2:57 VIDO’s role with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

25th Street Theatre brings Luna to schools across Sask.

As part of its collaboration with schools, the 25th Street Theatre is taking a production on the road to bring the play Luna to 10 schools across Saskatchewan.

The play by director and playwright Danielle Roy deals with grief, loss and depression, and the courage required to move forward.

Roy explains the inspiration behind Luna and why it is important to bring the play to classrooms.

4:19 25th Street Theatre bringing Luna to schools across Sask.

Concerns in Sask over the lack of winter moisture

It has been a very dry winter so far and the lack of moisture is a cause for concern among some agriculture producers in Saskatchewan.

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan president Ian Boxall says that some areas of the province could be facing a fifth year of drought.

Boxall speaks with Chris Carr about the current situation in the province, how much moisture is needed, and government support for the industry.

4:16 Concerns in Sask. over the lack of winter moisture

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 5

A grey and cloudy day — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Feb. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.