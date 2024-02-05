Roseau River, Man. police investigate suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba First Nations Police are awaiting autopsy results after a 39-year-old man died in hospital Sunday.

Police said they were called to a backyard in Roseau River, where the man was found lying on the ground.

He was taken to De Salaberry District Hospital in St. Pierre-Jolys, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the Roseau River detachment continue to investigate what they’re describing as a “suspicious death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 204-427-3383 or the MFNPS tip line at 1-833-978-0048 or tips@mfnp.ca.