More long-term care beds announced for North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

On the heels of two major health-care announcements for the North Okanagan on Friday, the province revealed a third: More long-term care beds.

Those beds will be located in Vernon at Creekside Landing. The long-term care facility on Okanagan Landing Road is undergoing an expansion that should open on Feb. 20. In all, 90 publicly-funded beds and six private-care beds will be added.

“People in Vernon and around B.C. deserve good health care at every stage of life and that’s why we’re providing high-quality, long-term care,” Premier David Eby said in a release.

“This expansion adds more beds in a comfortable, home-like setting. Seniors deserve to age with dignity by receiving the care they need in the city they know and love.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“These beds also help take pressure off hospital beds in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 New powers given to B.C. pharmacists

The province says since 2008, Creekside Landing has provided a safe home for seniors with dementia, major physical challenges and other health issues.

The expansion will include social and recreational spaces, a library, a hair salon, a wellness centre and a reflection room.

The 90 beds are part of B.C.’s plan to add 495 new long-term care beds within the Interior Health region. The remaining 405 beds are planned for Kamloops, Kelowna, Nelson and Penticton.

“Long-term care homes are more than just a place to receive care. They are a place for seniors to call home and to age with dignity and comfort,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee.

“Every new bed also helps our acute-care system, provides seniors the quality care they need and helps more seniors age in their community, close to their loved ones.”