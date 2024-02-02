Mail delivery issues causing frustration for Harrowsmith, Ont., residents

Send this page to someone via email

Frustration is building in Harrowsmith as residents haven’t had mail delivery in over a week.

Brenda Crawford and many of her fellow residents have been without their normal mail delivery since their community mailboxes were rendered useless by a combination of snow, sleet, rocks, dirt and sand.

The mailboxes have lived outdoors at Centennial Park in Harrowsmith since the mid-2000s, but for over a week now, the boxes have been effectively glued shut.

Crawford contacted Canada Post, who said they would have it fixed but, since then have been silent.

Canada Post didn’t respond to inquiries about whether anything was being done about the mailboxes in Harrowsmith before deadline.

“Nobody seems to know what’s going on, when mail will be restored,” said Crawford.

Story continues below advertisement

In the interim, residents have been told by Canada Post to pick up their mail at a post office in Verona almost 10 kilometres North.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There used to be a post office right in Harrowsmith in the building now occupied by the Harrowsmith Business Centre.

Owners Mary and Laurie Greenidge say they reached out to Canada Post, offering to host the post office in their building, they even still have the original sign and door handles, but it was to no avail.

“They even came out and inspected and told us that it was totally against their policies to go back into a former post office building,” said Greenidge.

Even if those outdoor mailboxes were working properly, many residents would prefer a safer solution.

“I came up here approximately two weeks ago, and thank god somebody came by because I was down on my knees. It was just pure ice up here,” said Ann Elvins, a resident of the village.

“The winter is the worst, because sometimes your key gets frozen in there, or the boxes just don’t open,” added Greenidge.

Even if their mail service is restored to what it was before, the residents of Harrowsmith said it simply isn’t sustainable.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they insist on keeping it up here, at least put a cover over it,” added Elvins. “I would like to see Canada Post honour what they promised when they took our post office away, which was this was a temporary situation,” said Crawford.

Now, they’re left hoping that the 10-kilometre detour to get their mail is only temporary and something only time and weather will determine.