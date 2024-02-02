Head coach Milanovic to double up on offence as Tiger-Cats reveal 2024 coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will not be hiring another person to be the CFL team’s offensive coordinator in 2024. Head coach Scott Milanovic will keep the gig and double up on his duties.

Eleven names make up the coaching staff after the lineup was released Friday, which includes new special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.

Boudreau, a Boston native, joins after spending the last eight seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including serving as the club’s special teams coordinator since 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

He takes over for Jeff Reinbold, who left the team for Hawaii in the off-season.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There are seven new additions expected to take to the field when the first preseason game kicks off in late May against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The newbies include:

Paul Boudreau – Special Teams Coordinator

Naaman Roosevelt – Receivers

Glen Young – Defensive Line

Brandon Isaac – Defensive Backs

Michael Fletcher – Linebackers

Myer Spitulnik – Offensive Quality Control

Alex Penz – Assistant Video Coordinator & Special Teams Assistant

The returnees are Milanovich, Mark Washington, Mike Gibson and Jarryd Baines, who will now serve the quarterbacks.

Milanovich had joined the organization as a senior assistant coach in May of last year after offensive coordinator, Tommy Condell, was fired.

He would be promoted to the role of head coach in December, becoming the 27th head coach in team history.