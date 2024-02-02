Head coach Milanovic to double up on offence as Tiger-Cats reveal 2024 coaching staff

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will not be hiring another person to be the CFL team’s offensive coordinator in 2024. Head coach Scott Milanovic will keep the gig and double up on his duties.
Eleven names make up the coaching staff after the lineup was released Friday, which includes new special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.
Boudreau, a Boston native, joins after spending the last eight seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including serving as the club’s special teams coordinator since 2017.
He takes over for Jeff Reinbold, who left the team for Hawaii in the off-season.
There are seven new additions expected to take to the field when the first preseason game kicks off in late May against the Ottawa Redblacks.
The newbies include:
Paul Boudreau – Special Teams Coordinator
Naaman Roosevelt – Receivers
Glen Young – Defensive Line
Brandon Isaac – Defensive Backs
Michael Fletcher – Linebackers
Myer Spitulnik – Offensive Quality Control
Alex Penz – Assistant Video Coordinator & Special Teams Assistant
The returnees are Milanovich, Mark Washington, Mike Gibson and Jarryd Baines, who will now serve the quarterbacks.
Milanovich had joined the organization as a senior assistant coach in May of last year after offensive coordinator, Tommy Condell, was fired.
He would be promoted to the role of head coach in December, becoming the 27th head coach in team history.
