Halifax bus driver goes into ditch, charged with impaired driving: police

Police say a Halifax Transit bus operator has been charged with impaired driving after a bus crashed into a ditch Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded at around 11:30 p.m. to Long Lake Drive. According to police, the bus had gone into the ditch while the driver was trying make a turn.

“There were no passengers on the bus at the time,” police noted in a release.

“Officers detected signs of impairment from the driver and demanded a roadside screen test, which the driver failed. The driver was arrested, and officers seized alcohol containers before taking the driver for an evidentiary breath test.”

The 64-year-old man is facing charges of operating a conveyance while impaired and operating a conveyance with over 80 mg% of alcohol in the blood, according to HRP.